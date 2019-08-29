Designer death? SA struggles to bury inequality

If death is the great equaliser, SA’s designer graveyards look like one of the best ends-of-the-road on offer. With hot tea, Wi-Fi and soft sofas — not to mention native birds and a rippling dam — a new breed of luxury cemetery is reinforcing divides between Johannesburg’s haves and have-nots.

Memorial Park cemetery in Soweto, SA’s biggest township, is one of five owned by listed company Calgro M3, whose fortunes are tied to land and housing. The plush last resting places that have been added to its portfolio of houses and retirement homes have sharply divided opinion: lauded as a wise investment by some, derided as elitist by others.

In a nation where land, and who owns it, are still highly sensitive and contested topics a quarter-century after apartheid, the business of dying has split opinion, too.

“Everyone deserves a decent send-off,” said Lawrence Pooe, who buried his cousin in the cemetery last month. “But unfortunately this is dependent on your pocket,” he said from the Nasrec Memorial Park office.

Grave plots at the Nasrec Memorial Park range from R24,500 to R360,000 for an eight-person family plot with extra features, such as plants and benches.

A burial plot at a public cemetery costs R3,000 on average.

Aside from the luxury add-ons, Memorial Parks promises a well maintained and safe space to bury and mourn loved ones in a country known for widespread crime, even in cemeteries. Mourners have reported graveside muggings, ransacked cars, and even coffins dug up to be resold to unknowing customers.

Land is a hot-button issue in what the World Bank calls the world’s most unequal country, where the richest 10% own about 71% of the wealth, and the bottom 60% only 7%.

In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a process to change the constitution with a proposed redistribution of land aimed at tackling high levels of inequality.

Discontent has triggered protests and occupations, with 72% of farm land owned by whites, who make up just 10% of the population, according to a government land audit.