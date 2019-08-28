WATCH: How to remove a public protector

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s days in office could be numbered.

Parliament’s justice committee has given the go-ahead to begin the process for her removal. The rules committee will begin drafting the process of removing a Chapter 9 institution head as it has never been done before.

Lawson Naidoo from the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution spoke to Business Day TV to explain how long the process could take and what it would mean for the office of the public protector.