State Security Agency cleaning out the rot in the organisation

About 30 individuals have been implicated in the alleged irregularities that took place over a number of years in the State Security Agency (SSA), deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa revealed in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday.

The people implicated were both former and current members of the agency, as well as individuals who were not members of the agency but were complicit in the alleged irregular activities. They included facilitators and beneficiaries as well as senior officials.

Eight current members of the agency have been suspended and disciplinary measures are underway, Kodwa said. He would not comment on whether former director-general Arthur Fraser was under investigation.

The deputy minister was responding to a question by DA MP George Michalakis as to whether the agency had instituted any forensic or other investigations into the breaches of financial and other controls regarding the principal agency network (PAN) project and special operations.

Michalakis also wanted to know whether the investigations had led to any disciplinary and/or criminal prosecutions.

The PAN was a secret and parallel structure within the agency established by Fraser (who is now the national commissioner of correctional services) with the aim of strengthening the capacity of the National Intelligence Agency (the predecessor to the SSA) to gather intelligence.

It was found to have spent millions in an unauthorised and unaccountable way. Much of the money was spent on luxury cars, properties and farms for spies and their families.

Kodwa said investigations were launched in June 2018 to probe apparent corrupt networks operational within the agency. “The networks have been recurring over a number of years resulting in serious economic losses to the state through illegal financial flows, which severely affected the operational capability of the organisation to discharge its constitutional and legislative mandate.”

He said a multi-disciplinary team has been established and both administrative and criminal actions are underway.

An inquiry has been registered with the Hawks with respect to both the PAN and the activities of the chief directorate for special operations. Kodwa reiterated the undertaking made by state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo that the agency would be a non-partisan organisation.

