Eskom must not hobble SA’s energy transition, says UN

The financial crisis facing Eskom does not absolve SA of its responsibility to change from coal to clean energy, the UN says.

During a media briefing ahead of the organisation’s climate-change summit in New York in September, Rachel Kyte, special representative for UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, said: “The problems Eskom faces are multiple and come from many points in its history, but it doesn’t mean SA doesn’t still need to transition away from coal. Coal is not part of the future.”

Concern about climate change is growing and governments around the world are coming under pressure to move away from coal-fired power generation in a bid to lower global carbon emissions. SA, one of the 51 founding members of the UN, remains heavily dependent on coal to supply its beleaguered power system.

Integrated Resource Plan

A revised plan that will indicate how and when SA intends to diversify the energy mix, known as the Integrated Resource Plan, is yet to be released after years of delays.

There has also been deep frustration with the government’s slow pace of reform of Eskom, the monopoly power utility that has been awarded two large bailouts as it struggles under a debt burden of R440bn which stems mainly from the two mega coal-fired power stations Medupi and Kusile.

Though SA is feeling the pressure to move towards cleaner power, it is not a problem the country alone must solve. Kyte said the international community has to be able to help SA invest in clean energy at scale and quickly.

“The role of international financial markets and the one investors play in transition is a particularly important one.”

Kyte said there are a number of administrative and regulatory steps governments can take to ensure they attract cheaper financing for new green power projects. But there is much more that should be done by the international community too.

The rest of Africa also needed support so that it can exploit its own energy resources quickly and at scale, she said.