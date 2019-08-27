National Watson family calls for independent probe after Bosasa CEO's death Gavin Watson was scheduled to appear at the Sars inquiry on Tuesday and was facing a potential multimillion-rand claim BL PREMIUM

The family of corruption-accused Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, who died in a car accident a day before he was due to be questioned on his tax affairs, is pushing for an independent investigation of the crash.

While police said there was "no evidence at this stage" that suggested foul play in the crash outside OR Tambo International Airport early on Monday, they are probing whether anyone can be held liable for culpable homicide, or "gross negligence" linked to the accident.