WATCH: Why Sars is worried about a tax revolt
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter talks to Business Day TV about the issues affecting revenue collection
27 August 2019 - 09:05
The Tax Indaba began on Monday with a broad focus on tax policy, rejuvenating the government and the economy.
SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter warned that the country could be on the brink of a tax revolt, adding that if Sars fails, democracy ultimately fails.
He joined Business Day TV to discuss the most pressing issues affecting revenue collection in the country and how it can be turned around.
Or listen to the full audio: