SA Red Cross Society on the brink of its own disaster
27 August 2019 - 05:05
Infighting at the KwaZulu-Natal office of the SA Red Cross Society is threatening the continued existence of the 98-year-old humanitarian aid agency.
This comes amid allegations that about R1.6m of donor money has been siphoned off into a private account and is being used “unlawfully”.
