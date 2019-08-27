National

Ben Said, eNCA’s news director, drowns on holiday in Mozambique

Said had recently returned to SA from TRT World in Turkey and rejoined eNCA at the beginning of August

27 August 2019 - 16:58 ERNEST MABUZA
TV journalist Ben Said.
TV journalist Ben Said.
Image: Twitter/Ben Said

One of SA's top television journalists has drowned while on holiday with his family in Mozambique.

Ben Said, eNCA director of news, died on Monday, the channel announced on Tuesday.

Said had recently returned to SA from TRT World in Turkey and rejoined the senior management team at eNCA at he beginning of August.

"Ben was one of the country's best television journalists and his loss to the station is immense," eNCA said. "Having just rejoined the station he was already making his presence felt across all aspects of the business. We are all in deep shock."

The channel extended its condolences to his wife, Nicky, and his two daughters.

