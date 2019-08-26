National

Man killed in OR Tambo crash may be Bosasa executive

A case of culpable homicide has been opened after a man said to be driving a Bosasa company car crashed into a pillar at the airport precinct

26 August 2019 - 11:51 GRAEME HOSKEN
A mangled vehicle is seen near OR Tambo airport on Monday August 26 2019. Picture: SUPPLIED

A 73-year-old man was killed in an accident near OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday morning, police said.

Lt-Col Katlego Mogale could not confirm news reports that it was a Bosasa executive who died in the crash.

“It is reported that the man was driving into the airport precinct, when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete pillar holding up a highway bridge.

“The victim was certified dead on the scene by paramedics and a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation.”

Mogale said the identity of the man is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified.

A representative of Bosasa, now African Global Operations, Papa Leshabane, said he was at the accident scene but was waiting for a family member to confirm the identity of the victim.

The accident involved a company car, he said.

Former Bosasa chair Johannes Gumede told TimesLIVE he had seen the news reports but could not confirm it.

“We have received the same report from the police, but we haven’t seen the body yet. We are waiting for the family to confirm.”

Ramaphosa details interactions with Guptas and Bosasa in Zondo inquiry affidavit

The president also distanced himself from corruption-accused Bosasa
Zille says DA should not have approached protector over Bosasa donation to Ramaphosa

Former Western Cape premier chides DA leader Mmusi Maimane and says party cannot be for and against public protector
Mkhwebane finds that Ramaphosa 'deliberately' misled parliament

The public protector says there is ‘merit’ to suspicions that the way the money was paid amounted to money-laundering
