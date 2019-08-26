Franchising must be professionalised to protect the public

Franchising should be professionalised in order to protect the public, according to trade association representing franchisers and franchisees

The Franchise Association of SA (Fasa) says there should be strict requirements, checks and balances in place before a business can be marketed and sold as a franchise — in the same way that there are strict requirements in place before one can practise as a doctor, dentist or lawyer.

The definition of a franchise, according to the Consumer Protection Act, is very wide and provides a gap for unscrupulous business owners to present or sell themselves as franchises when in fact they are not, said Fasa executive director Vera Valasis.

SA’s franchise sector is mainly comprised of fast food outlets and restaurants, making up a quarter of the overall industry. It is closely followed by the retail sector at 15%, while education is also growing in popularity. The sector in SA contributes about R721bn to the country’s GDP, and now employs close to 400,000 people, an increase of about 15,000 jobs from 2016.

Valasis said unlike the medical or legal profession, if things go wrong in a franchise business, complainants can’t lodge a complaint with the overseeing industry body.

“When the public hears the word ‘franchising’ my opinion is that they associate the concept, in most instances, with very well-known brands and category market leaders and by extension assume that it means financial freedom for the owners for these franchised businesses. Therefore, many aspiring franchisees are keen and eager to own a franchise in the belief that franchising is going to make them financially independent,” said Valasis.

She said some potential franchisees assume that because a new business opportunity is being advertised as a franchise, everything about the business model therefore has been well developed with a proven track record and is seen as a safe investment.

“Nothing can be further from the truth,” she said.

At present, the association accepts complaints only against its own members, but almost all complaints received are levied against nonaccredited franchises. In order to assist the public, the association introduced a voluntary dispute resolution service by way of mediation in respect of nonmember or nonaccredited franchises for a fee but ideally the code of ethics should be accepted by government as the industry’s gold standard, said Valasis.

“It is an insult to accredited franchisers that invest heavily in their brands and consider every aspect of their businesses very carefully before they embark on franchising their businesses — for loosely formed agencies or distributorships that have invested very little into their businesses — to also be called or known as a ‘franchise’,” Valasis said.

“These businesses are worlds apart and yet a potential franchisee — unless forewarned and informed of the difference — assumes that a franchise is a franchise and a good investment. The term represents so much yet so little has officially been put in place to protect potential franchisees from making bad investments. The word ‘franchise’ must be heavily protected and guarded to ensure that it is not loosely applied to anything that resembles a business or replication of a concept in any way or form.”

Valasis said Fasa is appealing for legislation and government intervention in this regard.

