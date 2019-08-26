Asset Forfeiture Unit gets high court order to seize Bobroff money in Israel

The Asset Forfeiture Unit has obtained a high court order forfeiting more than R100m belonging to fugitive lawyers Ronald and Darren Bobroff held in Israel, in a precedent-setting case for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

This is the first case in which the unit has won a preservation-of-funds order in another jurisdiction, NPA head of communications Bulelwa Makeke said.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit first obtained a preservation-of-property order in 2017 in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act, and the forfeiture application was done on the back of that. Property in this case related to the credit balances in the accounts.

The Bobroffs fled SA in March 2016 for Australia after irregularities were uncovered at Ronald Bobroff and Partners Inc, which specialised in personal injury claims. The father-and-son lawyers were facing charges of fraud and theft.

The case related to multiple fee agreements entered into by the Bobroffs with their clients, which was as much as three signed by each client in some instances. The NPA said the modus operandi was to convince clients to enter into these agreements, which were alleged to be null and void, and which “were used as a tool to commit alleged fraud, theft and tax evasion”.

“The huge forfeiture order was the result of excellent co-operation between both the SA and Israeli authorities,” said Makeke.

The court held in the judgment handed down last week — and published on Moneyweb’s website — that there were reasonable grounds to believe the credit balances were the proceeds of unlawful activities. The court had to deal with the jurisdiction of where the money could be forfeited to, as the Bobroffs argued that the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act had no extraterrestrial application.

The court, however, agreed with counsel for the National Director of Public Prosecutions that the act, read with the framework of the International Co-operation in Criminal Matters Act, “gives our courts jurisdiction over property situated in a foreign state in respect of which a forfeiture to the state order has been made if such property, including money, constitutes the proceeds of unlawful activities”.

Makeke said the Bobroffs have filed a notice to appeal against the judgment, but that the money was being “kept safe in Israel” until the finalisation of the appeal proceedings.

Makeke said the money was first frozen by Israeli authorities in the two bank accounts after they became suspicious about transactions being conducted on the accounts.

