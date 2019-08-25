National

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's mystery tender

25 August 2019 - 08:25
Stevens Mokgalapa and DA Gauteng leader John Moodey address the media after his election. Picture: CLAUDI MAILOVICH
Stevens Mokgalapa and DA Gauteng leader John Moodey address the media after his election. Picture: CLAUDI MAILOVICH

DA leaders want Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to explain why the metro issued a R1bn "smart city" tender apparently tailored to suit Chinese tech giant Huawei - while he was on a trip to China at the company's expense.

While Mokgalapa and four of his officials were being wined and dined in China by Huawei, his officials back home were preparing a tender that information technology experts said will suit Huawei products. To read the full story on Sunday Times click here.

