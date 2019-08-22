Investec’s Fani Titi wins k-word case

Investec co-CEO Fani Titi has won his legal battle to show that his former friend, Peter-Paul Ngwenya, impaired his dignity by calling him a “QwaQwa k****r” in an SMS, after the Randburg Magistrates Court dismissed Ngwenya’s argument that the k-word wasn’t racist if used by a black person.

Ngwenya’s lawyer Nqabayethu Buthelezi had argued that the k-word was only offensive when a white person used it against a black person. “[Titi] can't claim that the word is racially abusing him,” he said.

Magistrate Pravina Raghunandan rejected that argument on Thursday morning and convicted Ngwenya of crimen injuria for sending Titi a text, intended for his business partner Aqueel Patel, in which he called Titi a “QwaQwa k****r” and a “Bantustan boss”.

Referring to her previous judgment against former real estate agent Vicki Momberg, Raghunandan ruled that the “k-word is unique in the SA context, and one that is associated with a past of emotional abuse, political violence and economic dispossession.

“It is intentionally used to reduce the status of all African people ... The use of the k-word is the ultimate in disrespect,” she said, adding that it was “the most abhorrent word” and amounted to a “denigration of African culture”.

In light of the constitutional demand that all South Africans be treated with dignity, she found that Ngwenya had impaired Titi’s dignity by referring to him in such a way.

She acquitted Ngwenya of violating a final protection order that Titi obtained against him in 2016, which prohibited Ngwenya from harassing, threatening or having contact with him. The relationship between the two men, who have been friends for two decades, turned ugly as a result of a multi-million-rand deal that went sour.

Buthelezi has told Business Day that Ngwenya intends to appeal the ruling.