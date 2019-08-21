Parliament’s review of Jiba dismissal delayed for at least a month

The parliamentary process to confirm or revoke President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to dismiss two senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials has been delayed for at least a month following an agreement reached in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

The urgent application by former deputy national director of the NPA Nomgcobo Jiba for an interdict to halt the parliamentary process pending the outcome of a court challenge to the decision to remove her was postponed to September 19.

Jiba’s attorney Zola Majavu said that all parties agreed in the chambers of Western Cape judge president John Hlophe that parliament would not deal with the matter until Jiba’s application was before the court on September 19. He agreed that if Jiba is successful in her application to put a hold on the parliamentary process, this process would have to be held in abeyance until her court application to have Ramaphosa’s decision reviewed is finalised. This could take months — or even a year.

Majavu said the postponement of the matter was a victory for Jiba.

Parliament’s two justice committees — the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services and the National Council of Provinces’ select committee on security and justice — were due to separately commence deliberations on Ramaphosa’s decision to remove Jiba and another senior NPA official Lawrence Mrwebi on Tuesday. Instead, both committees decided to await the outcome of the application for an urgent interdict, which Jiba lodged on Monday afternoon.

DA criticises delay

Parliament’s position is that it will abide by the decision of the court. However, DA MP James Selfe criticised the delay in parliament’s dealing with the matter believing that the speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise should have opposed Jiba’s application for an urgent interdict.

Selfe believes that Jiba is employing the same delaying tactics used by former president Jacob Zuma to avoid his day court and that the justice committee should proceed with its deliberations on whether she should be restored to her position in the NPA.

In terms of the NPA Act, parliament has to confirm or revoke the president’s decision to remove the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), deputy national director or special director. Ramaphosa would have had no choice but to send Jiba and Mrwebi back to the NPA if parliament resolved that they had to remain in office. Jiba acted as head of the NPA for a time.

Apart from the urgent interdict, Jiba is challenging Ramaphosa’s decision to remove her on the basis of the findings of the Mokgoro commission of inquiry that she was not a fit and proper person to hold office. The inquiry was headed by retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro.

In seeking to set aside Ramaphosa’s decision, Jiba argues that the NPA Act is unconstitutional in only requiring a simple parliamentary majority for the removal of an NPA director as this does not provide the institution with adequate protection. She argues that a two-thirds majority should be required as is the case for the public protector.

Mrwebi wrote to parliament on Tuesday morning arguing that as the issues raised by Jiba were similar to those raised by him, it would be fair for parliament not to proceed with his case pending the outcome of the Jiba court application.

Last month, the two committees gave Jiba and Mrwebi 10 working days to present arguments as to why they should be restored to office.

Jiba and Mwrebi, both of whom were seen as allies of Zuma, have fought vigorously against their dismissal, which came six months after their suspension on full pay in October 2018.

