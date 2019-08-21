National

Eskom says economic growth will lead to load-shedding

21 August 2019 - 13:58 Felix Njini and Paul Burkhardt
Load shedding. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
An acceleration in economic growth in SA could trigger power cuts, with Eskom’s fragile generation system unable to respond to increased demand for electricity.

The energy availability of Eskom’s generation fleet is supposed to be as high as 80%, but is currently as low as 69%, and even a 0.1% rise in GDP could result in outages, Nelisiwe Magubane, an Eskom board member, said at an event organised by Afriforesight in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The state-owned entity (SOE), which supplies about 95% of SA’s power, has a mountain of debt and is reliant on government bailouts to remain solvent. It is also contending with operational issues — most of its power stations are nearing retirement age and have not been properly maintained, while the construction of two new plants are running years behind schedule and way over budget.

SA has experienced intermittent load-shedding since late 2005, a measure Eskom said was needed to prevent the national grid from collapsing. Outages have eased over recent months largely due to the poor performance of the economy — GDP slumped an annualised 3.2% in the first quarter, the biggest contraction in a decade.

“We haven’t seen load-shedding because demand is going south,” said Mike Rossouw, an independent energy adviser. “If demand picks up tomorrow, you will see load-shedding every day.”

Bloomberg

Brian Molefe to pay Solidarity R700,000 and Eskom R10m

The former Eskom CEO has now exhausted every avenue to appeal against the court ruling and will have to pay back the money
National
4 days ago

Former Eskom bosses line up for top job

New CEO will have the tough task of turning the utility into a viable business
Companies
6 days ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Nothing to show for all the Eskom noise

Lack of concrete action has seen the government use up much, if not all, the goodwill that came with the change of administration early in 2018
Opinion
2 days ago

