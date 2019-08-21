National JUDGE RETIRES End of an era as legal giant Edwin Cameron hangs up his toga BL PREMIUM

Edwin Cameron, one of SA’s legal giants and stalwart fighter for human rights, called it a day on Tuesday, bringing to an end a colourful 25-year shift on the judiciary.

A relentless human rights lawyer, the 66-year-old Cameron served more than a decade of his career on the bench of the Constitutional Court, and his retirement coincided with his first appointment as acting high court judge by former president Nelson Mandela in 1994.