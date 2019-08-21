DA says industrial parks revitalisation a ‘white elephant’

A three year-old government-run programme meant to upgrade the infrastructure of all of the country’s industrial parks has produced few results despite more than half a billion rand being spent on the scheme to date.

The department of trade and industry’s industrial park revitalisation programme was established in 2016 to rejuvenate SA’s old industrial parks and to drive economic and industrial development in various regions. The programme was also meant to accelerate economic development in regions that were lagging, such as the old homelands and rural areas, and also to support job creation in manufacturing and related sectors.

In a written reply to a question from the DA, which was published in parliament earlier this week, trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said his department has spent R511m on the programme to date. However, no concessions have been made available from provincial or local government as yet.

“Concessions and other forms of support from local and provincial governments are envisaged as forming part of the funding models. However, modalities for such funding still require appropriate consultation,” said Patel.

He also said there are no special incentives available to business in industrial parks, other than the suite of incentives available to businesses through the department.

“A number of workshops have been hosted by the [department] in industrial parks to raise awareness of these incentives. The department is also considering the viability of extending some of the incentives available to investors in the special economic zones (SEZ) to existing and potential investors in industrial parks. Investment promotion for the industrial parks falls under the investment promotion drives for SEZ, as well as the investment promotion services provided by the department in general,” said Patel.

The department is currently developing an investor handbook for the various industrial parks, and an investment promotion trip has been planned to parts of Asia for October 2019.

Patel said the industrial parks initiative will be scaled up, “based on work that has been done to date”. But, according to the minister, no business plan has been drawn up to date at national level to support the industrial parks, as each park has to operate with its own business plan and this has, in the past, been associated with provincial and local government.

“The department initiatives have been aimed at improving existing industrial parks. However, as the department increases its level of support for industrial parks, it will be necessary to ensure that the business plans for individual parks are improved, so that the social and industrial return increases,” said Patel.

DA MP and trade and industry spokesperson Dean Macpherson said it is scandalous that R511m has been spent on the programme with nothing to show for it. “No incentives, no concessions from local and provincial government, and they have no idea what new businesses have opened. This is really scandalous and, in fact, they want to scale up the project. This is turning out to be a massive white elephant.”

phakathib@businesslive.co.za