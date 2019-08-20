National Treasury probes procurement impediments to service delivery
The Public Finance Management Act is seen as inhibiting speedy delivery and the legislative framework doesn’t allow for country-to-country procurement
20 August 2019 - 17:58
The Treasury is investigating ways in which existing legislation and regulations act as an obstacle to procurement and development with a view to effect possible amendments.
Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane wrote to the directors-general of all national and provincial government departments on Tuesday asking them to identify the impediments that the existing regime places on delivery.
