National Treasury probes procurement impediments to service delivery The Public Finance Management Act is seen as inhibiting speedy delivery and the legislative framework doesn't allow for country-to-country procurement

The Treasury is investigating ways in which existing legislation and regulations act as an obstacle to procurement and development with a view to effect possible amendments.

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane wrote to the directors-general of all national and provincial government departments on Tuesday asking them to identify the impediments that the existing regime places on delivery.