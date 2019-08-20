National ARMS MANUFACTURER Cash-strapped Denel has not paid Sars since April, says union Denel confirms it is in talks with Sars BL PREMIUM

Cash-strapped state-owned arms maker Denel, which has been struggling to pay its workers their full salaries, failed to pass on tax contributions deducted from employees’ earnings to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) since April.

This emerged after trade union Solidarity lodged a court application to force Denel to pay over the unemployment insurance and taxes that the union said the state-owned firm is still deducting from staff.