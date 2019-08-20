Bruised Mkhwebane goes to the Concourt to appeal Gordhan judgment
Protector says ruling will ‘create unbearable conditions’ for the functioning of her office
20 August 2019 - 20:32
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the court ruling that suspended her order that President Cyril Ramaphosa take disciplinary action against minister Pravin Gordhan over the so-called SA Revenue Service (Sars) “rogue unit” will “create unbearable conditions” for the functioning of her office — and she wants the Constitutional Court to urgently set it aside.
She argues that the orders granted by judge Sulet Potterill “have the effect that responsiveness, transparency and accountability in the exercise of state power are suspended”.
