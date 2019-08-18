Former SABC interim board to apply to have SIU report set aside

Former members of the SABC interim board will approach the court to review and set aside a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) implicating them in “irregularities” in the awarding of a R185m tender for security services at the SABC.



The SIU said it seeks to have the contract between the public broadcaster and Mafoko Security Patrols reviewed and set aside after it found evidence suggesting “irregularities” in the procurement of security services from Mafoko by the former interim-board in 2017.

Tebogo Malatji, the lawyer representing the embroiled former interim board members, said: “What is clear is that the interim board members are compelled to take the report on review with the courts as it is fundamentally flawed in its findings.”

In the report, the SIU said it will approach the court to try and recoup monies lost due to the contract from the implicated board members.



The SIU said it will also bring an application to have the interim board members declared as delinquent. The implicated members include Khanyisile Kweyama, Mathatha Tsedu, John Matisonn, Krish Naidoo and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule.

Four former interim-board members resigned from the board in 2018 after being appointed in the previous year to help clean up the financially strapped public broadcaster.

In March 2018, SABC chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini requested the SIU to probe the Mafoko tender to provide security services at the SABC’s headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg and television outside broadcast.