Traffic offences law Aarto to be challenged in court

Civil society groups have voiced concerns about the constitutionality and financial viability of the controversial Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto), which will use demerits to ensure that errant drivers follow the rules of the road.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill into law last week. It is aimed at improving safety on SA’s roads.

Though it is not active yet, under Aarto drivers will be subject to a demerit points system that will penalise repeat offenders on the road. Once system is in place, drivers will start with 0 points and will be allowed to drive until they reach a maximum of 12 points.

The licences of drivers who exceed 12 points will be suspended for three months and licences that have been suspended more than three times will be cancelled.

Penalised drivers can retake the learner’s and driver’s tests after the suspension has lapsed.

Those who want to challenge a traffic infringement will have to do so in an extrajudicial process, which will be run and managed by the Road Traffic Infringement Agency and not in court, as in the current system.

Rudie Heyneke, portfolio manager for transport for the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), said the organisation would take the bill to court once it is published in the government gazette.

“It is not only the unconstitutionality that we are worried about. There are a lot of other little things that need to be explained. What’s also very worrying are the costs to implement this,” said Heyneke.