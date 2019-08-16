National Mkhwebane failed the people — judge Protector’s conduct constitutes ‘gross negligence’. Ruling to intensify calls for her removal BL PREMIUM

In a ruling that will intensify calls for her removal, the high court in Pretoria found that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane "failed the people of this country" by turning a blind eye to irregularities in the Gupta-linked Estina Dairy farm scam.

In the most scathing ruling so far against Mkhwebane, judge Ronel Tolmay said her conduct constituted gross negligence and was "far worse and more lamentable" than her discredited investigation of the SA Reserve Bank’s apartheid-era loan to Bankorp, now part of Absa.