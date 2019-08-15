Latam Airlines introduces latest Airbus on SA–Brazil service

Latam Airlines Brazil is operating its state-of-the-art Airbus A350XWB on its five weekly services between Johannesburg and São Paulo. The aircraft can carry 30 passengers in premium business and 309 passengers in economy (including 18 Latam+ seats), and represents a 59% capacity increase on the route.

Latam began flying from São Paulo to SA in October 2016 with three flights a week, increasing to five flights per week in 2017. From Latam’s São Paulo/Guarulhos hub, it serves more than 33 destinations nonstop throughout South America as well as 14 cities in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Latam is the first airline group in the Americas to operate the Airbus A350XWB, which generates up to 25% fewer CO 2 emissions and reduces noise levels by up to 30% compared with older aircraft.

“With added capacity, increased space and the latest in cabin comfort, more passengers will enjoy our São Paulo —– Johannesburg service and access our unrivalled network throughout South America,” said Guido Blanco, commercial director UK and SA at Latam Airlines Group.

Latam Airlines Group serves more than 140 destinations in 25 countries, providing international connectivity to many of South America’s unique and most remote attractions ranging from Easter Island (Chile) and the Galapagos Islands (Ecuador) in the Pacific to Cartagena (Colombia), Cuzco (Peru) and Iguazu Falls on the Argentina —– Brazil border.

In-flight experience

On-board Latam’s Airbus A350XWB, premium business passengers can enjoy spacious lie-flat seats and a gourmet food and wine menu that showcases Latin American produce. Seats in all cabin classes have individual touchscreen in-flight entertainment systems offering a wide selection of movies, TV series, music and games.

Latam Airlines Group was named “Best Airline in South America” at the Skytrax World Airline Awards in June 2019 and awarded for “Best Business Class”, “Best Business Class Lounge” and “Best Economy Class” in South America.

For more information and tickets, visit latam.com.

This article was paid for Latam Airlines Group SA.