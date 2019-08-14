National CORRUPTION CHARGES Desperate Jacob Zuma to appeal against R16m cost order Zuma is petitioning the Supreme Court of Appeal for the right to challenge a ruling that he is not lawfully entitled to state sponsorship of his legal costs BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma, in a desperate battle to avoid paying back about R16m in legal fees incurred by taxpayers in his fight to avoid corruption charges, has accused the judges who ordered him to repay the funds of political bias.

Zuma, who is also facing a lawsuit from former minister Derek Hanekom after he suggested the latter had been an apartheid spy, has filed papers challenging the 2018 ruling by the high court in Pretoria. He says the courts should "never" criticise or condemn him over his multiple legal bids. Forcing him to pay back the money is an unfair violation of his constitutional rights, he says.