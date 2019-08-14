Cape Town murder rate unchanged despite army deployment

Waving and giggling, crowds of children scamper behind a Casspir military armoured truck trailed by police vehicles as they snake through the streets on a raid in the gang-ridden Cape Flats area.

A few blocks down the road, the rifle and shield-brandishing forces hop off their vehicles and meander through lines of hanging laundry, before swooping in on a cluster of apartment buildings suspected to be crime hot spots.

SA in July deployed some 1,300 soldiers to shore up the police force which has been battling deadly gang violence ravaging the area.

Situated on the southeastern outskirts of Cape Town, the Cape Flats area comprises multiple townships where blacks and people of mixed race were condemned to live by the oppressive apartheid regime.

It has become one of the most dangerous places in SA, plagued by gangsterism and under-resourced policing.

But a month after their deployment, the troops appear to have brought little relief for the crime-weary and poverty-stricken community.

“Everybody was elated when they heard the news that the army was going to come in because the situation was so dire that anything to improve the situation would have helped,” said Kader Jacobs, who heads a community policing forum in Manenberg township.

People had expected a roll-out of large-scale lockdowns with specific targeting of well-known criminal hot spots and gang leaders, but “there’s been none of this”.

“The people aren’t seeing any major changes or improvements in the area,” said the frustrated community leader.