National

Lifestyle audit shows no evidence of misconduct by former PIC directors

The audit has not provided any substantiation of allegations contained in a series of anonymous e-mails by ‘James Nogu’

13 August 2019 - 12:00 Warren Thompson
Former deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Former deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

A lifestyle audit of five former directors of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has shown no evidence of any wrongdoing or criminal conduct and has not provided any substantiation of allegations contained in a series of anonymous e-mails.

These were the findings of a lifestyle audit undertaken by PwC forensic advisory services on five former directors of the PIC. This included former CEO Dan Matjila, suspended chief financial officer Matshepo More, former PIC chair and former deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele, as well as former nonexecutive directors Sibusisiwe Zulu and Dudu Hlatshwayo.

The directors had been implicated in a series of e-mails sent from the pseudonym “James Nogu”. 

“There was no evidence of criminal conduct nor any substantiation of any of the allegations made in the James Nogu e-mails,” PIC commission evidence leader advocate Jannie Lubbe said on Tuesday.

He read the findings into the record before the commission.  

The five individuals were subjected to lifestyle audits, which entailed matching assets and their standard of living to income, to look for disparities. Certain electronic devices owned by the PIC were mirrored and the investigators undertook a search of the PIC database in connection to documents and correspondence involving the directors.

Due to the sensitive nature of the documents appraised by the investigators, only the findings of the report will be made public.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za

Reuel Khoza appointed chair of PIC and aims for ‘former glory’

Khoza is a former chair of Eskom and Nedbank, with Tito Mboweni saying it’s a decisive moment for the PIC to go ‘fully corporate’
National
2 weeks ago

Mixed messages come out of PIC inquiry

Dan Matjila has presented his case at the PIC inquiry. But with testimony at such odds with that of some other witnesses, it’s still unclear what ...
Features
2 weeks ago

Matjila denies that personal relationship drove PIC investments in Survé entities

The former PIC CEO says his engagement with Iqbal Survé was not due to friendship, but due to worries about high-risk exposure
National
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Lifestyle audit shows no evidence of misconduct ...
National
2.
WATCH: The dire warning for medical aid schemes
National / Health
3.
Derek Hanekom to sue Jacob Zuma after spy ...
National
4.
TOM EATON: NHI is far worse than Jacob Zuma’s ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

PIC has not lost money on Ayo investment, says Dan Matjila

National

Political interference blamed for exodus of private sector talent from SOEs

National

Cyril Ramaphosa extends deadline for PIC commission

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.