BREAKING NEWS: Lesetja Kganyago sues ANC's Andile Lungisa Lungisa, far from backing down from his racist slur, has confirmed his characterisation of Kganyago as a 'useful idiot of settler capital'

SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is suing controversial ANC member Andile Lungisa for R500,000 after he made a racial slur and other allegedly disparaging remarks against him on Twitter.

Lungisa made comments about Kganyago, which the Reserve Bank governor has said were intended to injure and impair his dignity.