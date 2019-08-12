Pravin Gordhan maps out next steps for Eskom
12 August 2019 - 05:10
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has outlined the next steps for Eskom, saying the new restructuring office will have only one overriding responsibility: to make a recommendation on the restructuring of the debt.
As there are several proposals already on the table around which much technical work has been done, Gordhan said in an interview on Wednesday he expected an answer “within weeks”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.