National Pravin Gordhan maps out next steps for Eskom

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has outlined the next steps for Eskom, saying the new restructuring office will have only one overriding responsibility: to make a recommendation on the restructuring of the debt.

As there are several proposals already on the table around which much technical work has been done, Gordhan said in an interview on Wednesday he expected an answer “within weeks”.