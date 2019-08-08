Companies Tribunal goes digital with new case management system

Established in 2012, the Companies Tribunal has jurisdiction throughout SA and is mandated to adjudicate applications made in terms of the Companies Act of 2008, to assist in the resolution of company disputes through alternative dispute resolution and to perform any other function assigned to it in terms of the act.

Since the tribunal’s inception, applications have been filed manually, which proved inefficient as applicants could not track or know the status of their applications.

To advance efficiency, transparency and its vision of world-class adjudicatory and alternative dispute resolution that contributes to the promotion of fair and ethical corporate practices, the tribunal is implementing a computerised business system called Case Management System (CMS).

The tribunal launched CMS on August 1 2019 to ensure better management of cases and allow clients to file applications online. This system provides a platform to track cases, provide alerts and help the tribunal ensure compliance with minimum time delays. In line with best practice, the tribunal needed to move with the times and embrace technology as a strategic mechanism to resolve company disputes.

The CMS offers the following benefits:

easy access to the justice system anywhere and anytime;

timely location and retrieval of information/decisions on new and old cases;

effective communication and collaboration between parties and case administrators (registry team);

secure web and mobile access to case documentation online;

easy sharing of case documents or files between parties (applicant and respondent);

increased efficiency and turnaround time; and

online tracking and review of a case status.

Users can use the platform to file applications and view the status of their applications online. The Companies Tribunal urges companies to take advantage of the free services as an alternative to the courts.

Access the CMS by visiting the Companies Tribunal website.

This article was paid for by The Companies Tribunal.