Delay in fishing rights allocation welcomed by Cosatu and industry

“The government’s policy is clear and progressive. Small-scale fishing communities must be prioritised in the allocation of quotas. This is all the more critical in the face of declining stocks, especially inshore. Yet all too often this is not done. Instead, we see a corrupt elite colluding with certain officials contaminating the entire process,” Cosatu said.

“The federation believes that a comprehensive, forensic audit must be done to root out role players in the industry that are just rent seekers and who should not have fishing quotas.”

Furthermore, Cosatu believes that the rights need to be re-allocated to give preference to traditional fishing communities.

“Workers also need to benefit directly from fishing rights given to commercial companies … The fishing industry has been plagued [by] corruption and domination of the sector by historical companies [sic]. It is time for this to end. The government, as part of its drive to imprison the corrupt in the country, must do an audit of people who got fishing rights illegally.”

However, Cosatu said it is concerned that those who have the rights now will effectively have their rights extended, with the delay in the allocation process. “Those companies should be paying a levy for the interim period to fund thorough transformation in the sector.”

The SA Deep-Sea Trawling Industry Association (Sadstia), which represents established operators in the industry, also welcomed the suspension of the fishing rights allocation process.

“We are committed to working with minister Creecy and her department to ensure that the process for allocating long-term fishing rights is rigorous and transparent, and safeguards the sustainability and competitiveness of the fishing industry,” said Terence Brown, the association’s chair.

The association believes that the delay will allow the department to conduct a comprehensive socio-economic study of the 12 fisheries that will be impacted by the allocation of rights.

Said Brown, “Such a study will clarify the impact that [the] allocations policy will have on investment in these fisheries, the jobs they create and sustain, and their global competitiveness. It will also allow the department to quantify the significant transformation that has taken place in the fishing industry since 2005, when long-term rights were last allocated.”

