‘Spectre of the ANC’ hovered over the SABC

A commission of inquiry into editorial interference at the SABC has found that the “spectre of the ANC” hovered over the public broadcaster’s newsroom between 2012 and 2017.

Former president Jacob Zuma was the head of the ruling party during that time. During his presidency there were allegations that key state organs and utilities were captured by those close to him. The SABC was one such organisation.

The governing ANC has previously been criticised for allegedly attempting to turn the public broadcaster into its mouthpiece. This is said to have contributed to the acute governance and financial crises which have threatened to collapse the SABC in recent years.

The broadcaster, which remains the main source of news and commentary for millions of South Africans, has requested R3.2bn from the government to stay afloat.

An independent inquiry established in 2018 led by veteran journalist Joe Thloloe released its report on Monday detailing the extent of editorial interference at the SABC between 2012 and 2017.

According to the report, while there is no evidence of a direct line between decisions at ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, and decisions in the newsroom, “the spectre of the ANC hovered over the newsroom”.

The report also states that the evidence showed that from the year 2012 up until the year 2017, SABC executives took instructions from people with no authority in the newsroom, for example, then SABC board chair Ellen Tshabalala and Faith Muthambi, who was communications minister at the time.