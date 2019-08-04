National

State urged to consider raising corporate taxes amid unemployment and poverty

NGO Alternative Information and Development Centre calls for a huge increase in government spending on public social infrastructure

04 August 2019 - 19:22 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: 123RF./LE MOAL OLIVIER
Picture: 123RF./LE MOAL OLIVIER

The government must consider increasing corporate taxes and put in place an economic policy that deviates from inflation targeting to curb the rising unemployment and poverty in SA, says the Alternative Information and Development Centre (AIDC).

Last week, Stats SA released worrying unemployment numbers which showed the country’s official rate had surged to 29% in the second quarter of 2019, the highest jobless rate in more than a decade.

The jobs numbers came amid intense debate within the governing ANC on the role of the Reserve Bank. Some within the party are calling for the central bank’s mandate to be expanded beyond inflation targeting to include growth and employment.

Cape Town-based nongovernmental organisation the AIDC says the unemployment, poverty, and inequality crisis facing the country calls for a huge increase in state led spending on public social infrastructure.

“We need the state to invest in a low-carbon, industrial strategy. This entails, but is not limited to, a wide-scale housing programme building real houses in city centres not serviced sites on the periphery, expanded public transport and  an Eskom-driven renewable energy programme,” the AIDC said at the weekend.

It is important to note that “taxation of the wealthy and corporations will be a crucial pillar in this process”, it said.

“Increasing corporate taxes, which have fallen since 1994 will have to be a priority. So too will the combating of illicit financial flows and, base erosion and profit shifting. 

“Achieving this ambitious, but realisable programme will need economic policy that strongly deviates from the norm of inflation targeting and austerity. Options available include a combination of increasing taxes on the super wealthy, the introduction of prescribed assets, making use of the Public Investment Corporation fund. This must include the introduction of a basic income grant and the abandonment of BEE in favour of affirmative action that serves the interests of the poor majority,” the AIDC said.

“These and other mechanism aimed at undoing the damage of neoliberalism will require an alliance of the unemployed, labour, communities and civil society to fight for them.”

According to the National Treasury, corporate income tax contributes more as a share of GDP in SA than in most other countries. However, there is a global trend to reduce corporate income tax rates as countries move to discourage profit shifting to lower-tax jurisdictions, and encourage new investment. The US, for example, has reduced its rate from 35% to 21%, the Netherlands from 26% to 21%, and the UK from 30% to 19%.

The Treasury has stated previously that while some African countries have similar or slightly higher tax rates these are often effectively reduced with incentives and/or tax holidays.

At 28%, SA is becoming an outlier, providing an incentive for companies to shift profits abroad and pay lower taxes elsewhere, the Treasury said,

“In recent years, government has taken steps to avoid erosion of the corporate tax base and prevent profit shifting, and to remove or redesign wasteful tax incentives. In addition to effective anti-avoidance legislation and adequate enforcement capacity, this requires policy decisions that do not undermine investment and competitiveness.

“Furthermore, studies show that the burden from higher corporate taxes does not fall entirely on shareholders. Companies can respond by raising prices, lowering wages or retrenching workers,” it said.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Treasury to clamp down on tax abuse by dividend stripping

But critics say this could focus on transactions that should not be considered, such as the issue of shares for an employee share-ownership plan
National
2 weeks ago

Finding industrial companies with real mettle

Local industries are battling in this dour economy, but if you scratch deep enough, there is value to be found still, writes Marc Hasenfuss
Companies
5 days ago

Trade union Solidarity aims to mobilise taxpayers in protest campaign

Solidarity's Dirk Hermann says South Africans have already had a taste of activism with the e-toll protest
National
1 week ago

G7 ministers agree plan on digital tax, but more work ahead

Group of Seven agrees to tax big tech firms as US treasury secretary says it is a step in the right direction
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Blade Nzimande enters the fray to bat for ...
National
2.
State urged to consider raising corporate taxes ...
National
3.
African free-trade deal can help boost exports to ...
National
4.
Motorists should brace for fuel price increases ...
Economy

Related Articles

Treasury’s tax proposal slammed by venture capitalists

Business

Proposed sovereign fund plan could work, but big doubts abound

Economy

Higher metal prices mean miners will give more desperately needed tax to state

Companies / Mining

Sugar tax leaves sour taste

Features

Local government is underfunded, says advisory body

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.