African free-trade deal can help boost exports to the US, says Patel

The establishment of an African free-trade zone will enable the continent to speak with one voice and potentially boost exports to the US, say SA’s trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel says.

Concerns have been raised about the future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) under President Donald Trump's administration.

Enacted 19 years ago, Agoa gives special treatment to 39 African countries by abandoning import levies on more than 7,000 wide-ranging products. The US president has previously made it clear he wants to protect US domestic business and manufacturing against threats from abroad.

Analysts have suggested that this could mean added import duties on South African exports to the US. Trump’s foreign policy on Africa has not been clearly defined, with many observers suggesting that the continent is likely to slide down his list of foreign policy priorities.

In 2018, SA joined various other countries on the continent in signing the Continental Free Trade Area agreement that aims to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business people and investments. With about 1.2-billion people in Africa, the agreement is set to create one of the largest free-trade market zones in the world.

Patel and his deputy, Fikile Slovo Majola, are attending the Agoa forum which started at the weekend and ends on Wednesday.

The Agoa forum is an annual meeting held alternately in Africa and in the US between the ministers of trade of Sub-Saharan African countries and their US counterparts.