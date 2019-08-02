National DAMAGES CLAIM Swap of PSG shares for Steinhoff in focus as Markus Jooste gets first day in court BL PREMIUM

Lawyers for former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste urged the Cape Town high court to disregard public perceptions around their client and deal with him as if he were an unknown in the first court action that directly implicates him in SA’s biggest corporate scandal.

Steinhoff stock collapsed in December 2017 after the multinational retailer straddling four continents revealed what later turned out to be a multibillion-rand accounting fraud that destroyed R200bn of shareholder value and left it scrambling for working capital.