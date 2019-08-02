ANC disbands its leadership in the Western Cape

The ANC has disbanded its Western Cape leadership.

The decision was taken at last weekend’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

The ANC lost control of the province to the DA in 2009, after losing control of the City of Cape Town in 2006. Since then, the ANC in the province has been in dire straits, battling to make up the ground it lost more than 10 years ago.

In the 2019 elections, it received 28.6% of the vote in the Western Cape down from 32.9% in 2014.

“The NEC expressed concern on the functioning of the provincial executive committee (PEC) in the Western Cape, whose growing internal disintegration played itself out in public, making it difficult for the PEC to discharge its duties,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Friday.

The ANC will send its Western Cape NEC deployees to the province to engage with its structures.

A provincial interim committee will be established in accordance with the ANC constitution.

Mabe said the immediate task of the provincial interim committee is to “implement the process of renewal and rebuilding in the province and to prepare the province [for] an elective provincial conference”.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za