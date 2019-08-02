National

ANC disbands its leadership in the Western Cape

02 August 2019 - 13:47 Genevieve Quintal
ANC supporters. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
ANC supporters. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The ANC has disbanded its Western Cape leadership. 

The decision was taken at last weekend’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting. 

The ANC lost control of the province to the DA in 2009, after losing control of the City of Cape Town in 2006. Since then, the ANC in the province has been in dire straits, battling to make up the ground it lost more than 10 years ago. 

In the 2019 elections, it received 28.6% of the vote in the Western Cape down from 32.9% in 2014.

“The NEC expressed concern on the functioning of the provincial executive committee (PEC) in the Western Cape, whose growing internal disintegration played itself out in public, making it difficult for the PEC to discharge its duties,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Friday. 

The ANC will send its Western Cape NEC deployees to the province to engage with its structures. 

A provincial interim committee will be established in accordance with the ANC constitution. 

Mabe said the immediate task of the provincial interim committee is to “implement the process of renewal and rebuilding in the province and to prepare the province [for] an elective provincial conference”. 

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Fightback brigade diverts attention from state capture by attacking Derek Hanekom

While a farmer testifies to broken promises in the Vrede dairy project, Ace Magashule stokes hysteria
Opinion
1 week ago

Derek Hanekom is ‘a known enemy agent’, Jacob Zuma says

EFF leader Julius Malema says the former tourism minister worked with the EFF to help remove Zuma through a vote of no confidence
National
1 week ago

ANC supports Samwu’s crippling strike action in City of Tshwane

ANC supports Samwu for being ‘proactive’ in resolving the wage impasse, with employees demanding 18% wage increases, as per managers
National
3 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: The troublemakers don’t fear you, Mr President

Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be in office, not really in power — but the good news is his authority can grow
Opinion
9 hours ago

Most read

1.
ANC disbands its leadership in the Western Cape
National
2.
Science department throws its weight behind Biovac
National / Health
3.
Samwu ends damaging strike in Tshwane with small ...
National / Labour
4.
Why CEO Mark Barnes walked away from SA Post ...
National

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: ANC busy mowing the lawn while the house is on fire

Politics

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s murder machine

Opinion / Columnists

ANC accepts Reserve Bank’s mandate and independence, Jessie Duarte says

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.