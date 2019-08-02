ANC condemns attacks on Joburg police

“The actions of stone throwing and attacks aimed at members of the SA Police Service by informal traders … is an assault on the citizens of SA living in the city,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement.

“The attack on our law-enforcement officers is an attack on our state and sovereignty, and must never go unpunished,” Mabe said.

Parliament's portfolio committee on police denounced the “worrying acts of lawlessness”.

“It is unacceptable that … police services were stopped from doing their work as mandated by the law,” committee head Tina Joemat-Pettersson said.

The provincial arm of the ANC suggested some foreigners were involved in the “brazen” attacks, which it labelled as an “act of extreme provocation” posing a security threat to South Africans and other nationalities who are in the country legally.

Sixty-two people were killed in a wave of xenophobic violence in 2008, and at least seven in another outburst in 2015.

No serious injuries were reported and no arrests have been made after Thursday's attacks on the police.

AFP