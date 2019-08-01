SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes resigns

SA Post Office (Sapo) CEO Mark Barnes has resigned from his position, the parastatal announced on Thursday.

Barnes, who steps down after three and a half years at the helm, becomes the latest CEO to resign from a state-owned enterprise following clashes with the board over the direction the companies should take.

A statement from Sapo reportedly indicated that Barnes resigned over differences on the future strategy relating to the structure of the Sapo group and, in particular, the location of Postbank.

“Following discussions on Mr Barnes’s resignation with the Board, the parties are in agreement on an amicable separation,” Sapo said in a statement.

