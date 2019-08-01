National

SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes resigns

01 August 2019 - 15:54 LUYOLO MKENTANE
Mark Barnes. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS
Mark Barnes. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS

SA Post Office (Sapo) CEO Mark Barnes has resigned from his position, the parastatal announced on Thursday.

Barnes, who steps down after three and a half years at the helm, becomes the latest CEO to resign from a state-owned enterprise following clashes with the board over the direction the companies should take.

A statement from Sapo reportedly indicated that Barnes resigned over differences on the future strategy relating to the structure of the Sapo group and, in particular, the location of Postbank.

“Following discussions on Mr Barnes’s resignation with the Board, the parties are in agreement on an amicable separation,” Sapo said in a statement.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za 

MARK BARNES: The naysayers offer nothing better than what went before

The politics of undermining, a rejection of the known, seems to be the disorder of the day
Opinion
2 days ago

Post Office: local mail delivery woes sorted

The delivery of domestic mail has been ‘normalised’, meaning it should be delivered within five days, says the Post Office
National
8 months ago

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa’s failure to act against Gordhan will ...
National
2.
Mkhwebane seems to think she is above scrutiny, ...
National
3.
George Mahlangu named head of party funding at IEC
National
4.
Ramaphosa’s lawyers reject EFF charge that public ...
National

Related Articles

MARK BARNES: Parallel progress needed as we adopt technology

Opinion / Columnists

Postbank readies to start commercial banking operations

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.