Register to attend panel discussions on issues affecting the SA investor

With the pace of digital innovations accelerating ever faster, investors need to start thinking – if they haven’t already – how to reshape their business to thrive amid digital transformation. At the same time, digital transformation brings up questions of an ethical nature.

How will we ensure, for example, that the bounties of technology will be shared by many, not just a few? What impact will technology have on the environment and society as a whole?

Responsible investors need to build environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into the core of their business for the good of all – while considering the role fintech and robo-technology can play in enhancing client experiences and improving savings and retirement outcomes. Speaking of retirement, can umbrella funds help secure a strong financial future for investors and how do you choose the appropriate one?

At the heart of the matter lies the question of leadership. Transformation – digital, behavioural and societal – cannot occur without sound leadership from business and government alike. How can we foster leadership that’s geared for sustainable growth and prosperity for all?

Join Nedgroup Investments Engage in association with Business Day to be part of the conversation.

Event details

Date: August 28 2019

Time: Arrival from 7.30am; panel discussions start from 8.30am to 12.30pm

Master of ceremonies: Alishia Seckam

Moderator: Andile Khumalo

The following topics will be covered:

Panel 1: Forging ahead together (government & business leadership panel)

Now more than ever, it is important for the South African government and business leaders to work together. A healthy private sector, a transparent public sector and an active civil society is needed in order for our country to thrive. Increased collaboration and partnerships between the sectors are required to carve out an inclusive and sustainable future.

For too long, we’ve operated in silos, aware of what the other is doing but unwilling to extend a hand and share notes. We need dedicated, accountable, transparent leadership from government and business that act in the best interests of our country and our people. How can we foster leadership that’s geared for sustainable growth and prosperity for all?

Moderator: Alishia Seckam

Panellists: Edward Kieswetter, head of the South African Revenue Services (SARS); Karima Brown, radio presenter and journalist, 702 ; Mark Barnes, CEO, SA Post Office; and Malungelo Zilimbola, chief investment officer, Mazi Capital.

Panel 2: For the good of all (responsible investing panel)

Responsible investment (RI) recognises that our investment decisions today have far-reaching implications for future generations. ESG factors are the cornerstones of sound investment decisions.

By incorporating ESG factors into the investment process, owners of capital play a fundamental role in engaging and holding business accountable for ethical business practices within the environments in which it operates.

Studies have shown that engagement by investors with companies on ESG factors can create shareholder value. Historically, the focus of responsible investing was primarily on governance. Today there is an increasing focus on environmental and social factors. What are South African investors focusing on?

Moderator: Robin Johnson, head of investments, Nedgroup Investments

Panellists: Ndabe Mkhize, chief investment officer, Eskom Pension and Provident Fund; David Levinson, RI specialist, Nedgroup Investments; and Tracey Davies, executive director, Just Share.