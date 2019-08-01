Ramaphosa’s failure to act against Gordhan will paralyse SA, warns Mkhwebane’s lawyer

The public protector’s advocate has argued that the effect of the president not taking action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan over the early retirement of former SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Ivan Pillay will result in a “bloodbath” for the country’s democracy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delayed taking action as a result of Gordhan’s pending legal challenge to the findings made against him over the Pillay saga.

“The whole country must be held at ransom for four to five years, until Mr Gordhan and Mr Ramaphosa are out of office to do a simple disciplinary procedure, versus what is on the other side of the scale? The inconvenience of Mr Gordhan driving to the president’s office and just being told: look, don’t do this again,” advocate Dali Mpofu argued in the Pretoria high court on Thursday afternoon.

Ramaphosa has asked for a ruling staying the implementation of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s order that he take “appropriate disciplinary action” against Gordhan until such time as Gordhan’s review of her Pillay report is completed.