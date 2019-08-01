Mkhwebane’s advocate lays into Ramaphosa, Gordhan and judge

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court battle with President Cyril Ramaphosa over the disciplinary action she insists he must take against minister Pravin Gordhan was dominated by her advocate’s politically explosive attacks on the president, Gordhan and the judge who ruled in the minister’s favour earlier this week.

Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane locked horns on Thursday in the high court in Pretoria. Ramaphosa is asking the court to stay Mkwebane’s order that he takes action against Gordhan in relation to the early retirement granted to then SA Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Should Mkhwebane fail to show that she has a solid legal basis to oppose Ramaphosa’s application, she may face yet another court decision that raises questions about her competence and impartiality. Her credibility will continue to be eroded, giving ammunition to those in parliament and civil society who want her removed.

Should Ramaphosa lose, he will face accusations that he is no different to Zuma, by failing to comply with the remedial action of a constitutionally protected chapter nine institution. Such accusations will provide powerful ammunition to Ramaphosa’s opponents within the ANC.