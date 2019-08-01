HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Biovac Institute may be shut out of R12bn state tender
01 August 2019 - 05:10
Biovac Institute, the state-backed exclusive supplier of childhood immunisations to the government, could be shut out of its next R12bn tender, threatening its viability and putting more than 300 jobs on the line.
Biovac is a public-private partnership that was founded in 2003 to revive SA’s human vaccine manufacturing capacity. It is 47.5% owned by the government and the remaining stake is held by a private biotech consortium led by Immunotek.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.