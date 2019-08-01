National HEALTH DEPARTMENT Biovac Institute may be shut out of R12bn state tender BL PREMIUM

Biovac Institute, the state-backed exclusive supplier of childhood immunisations to the government, could be shut out of its next R12bn tender, threatening its viability and putting more than 300 jobs on the line.

Biovac is a public-private partnership that was founded in 2003 to revive SA’s human vaccine manufacturing capacity. It is 47.5% owned by the government and the remaining stake is held by a private biotech consortium led by Immunotek.