WATCH: How education can address the jobless rate
Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme chair Sizwe Nxasana talks to Business Day TV about SA’s high rate of youth unemployment
31 July 2019 - 11:42
Unemployment skyrocketed in the second quarter, reaching levels last seen during the 2008/2009 financial crisis.
The unemployment rate is now at 29%, while the expanded definition, which includes discouraged job seekers, is at a record high of 38.5%. The jobless rate among the country’s youth is even higher at 56%.
Business Day TV sat down with Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme chair Sizwe Nxasana to talk about youth unemployment and education.
