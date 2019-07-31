​WATCH: ​How education can address the jobless rate

Unemployment skyrocketed in the second quarter, reaching levels last seen during the 2008/2009 financial crisis.

The unemployment rate is now at 29%, while the expanded definition, which includes discouraged job seekers, is at a record high of 38.5%. The jobless rate among the country’s youth is even higher at 56%.

Business Day TV sat down with Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme chair Sizwe Nxasana to talk about youth unemployment and education.