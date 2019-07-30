Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

Eskom announces record R20.7bn loss

30 July 2019 - 14:48 Carol Paton
Eskom chair and acting CEO of Eskom Jabu Mabuza (left), and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom chair and acting CEO of Eskom Jabu Mabuza (left), and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Eskom announced a record loss of R20.7bn for the past financial year on Tuesday, citing lower earnings, increased finance costs and higher costs for primary energy, in particular coal 

Chair Jabu Mabuza said: “Our challenges can’t be addressed in isolation or overnight. They require a partnership approach where difficult choices have to be made for sustainable success.”

The company, which has R440bn debt, which it is unable to service, is a drag on public finances with successive bailouts from the government adding to the national debt burden and threatening government’s credit rating.

In February, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced government support of R23bn a year for the next three years. Last week, Mboweni added an additional R59bn to the package, which will flow to Eskom in 2019 and 2020.

Mabuza said he had agreed to take on the job of acting group CEO out of a sense of duty to the country.

“It is not a job I would have applied for. My priority will be to continue to achieve financial and operational stability. The role of the board will be to finalise the appointment of a permanent CEO,” he said.

Mabuza said the permanent appointment will be made by  October 31 and the transitional arrangement, in which he occupies both the position of chair and CEO, cannot continue beyond that date.

patonc@businesslive.co.za

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight - SOEs haemorrhage state funds and impact investor confidence

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Investors stunned as Jabu Mabuza appointed acting Eskom CEO

Investors and business see the hasty appointment as further evidence that the government remains flat-footed on Eskom
National
11 hours ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Eskom is cannibalising the country’s future

Past efforts at fiscal consolidation have been wiped out, and political considerations have tied the hands of policymakers
Opinion
11 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Fitch report is reason to panic

Agency’s forecast for the deficit is much larger than the government’s because of a weaker economy and extra spending on SOEs
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
DA objects to rushed process of passing ...
National
2.
Health compact needs budget increase, warns ...
National / Health
3.
More than 20,000 cases of social grant fraud ...
National
4.
Eskom announces record R20.7bn loss
National

Related Articles

Ratings time bomb ticking as SA deficit widens

Economy

Eskom rescue adds to SA’s downgrade risk

National

Eskom’s woes have become a national debt problem

Economy

Eskom to get extra R59bn from the government

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.