WATCH: Can the long-delayed health blueprint heal the sick system?

26 July 2019 - 10:10 Business Day TV
Medicine and medical equipment. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
After a long delay, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally signed the blueprint for fixing the country’s health-care system via a health compact.

The World Health Organisation has had a hand in developing the compact and is confident that its goals will be reached.

Alex van den Heever from the Wits School of Governance has previously said that the existing system needs to be fixed before the National Health Insurance (NHI) bill can be adopted.

Business Day TV sat down with Van den Heever to discuss the compact and whether it can solve the problems facing the country’s health-care system.

Alex van den Heever from the Wits School of Governance talks to Business Day TV about the presidential health compact

Or listen to the full audio:

