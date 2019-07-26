National

Read the affidavit by Cyril Ramaphosa to Zondo commission on state capture

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said the president would need to be the first to submit an affidavit before the commission approached any former or current minister to do so

26 July 2019 - 15:29 Staff Writer
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
The Zondo commission has released an affidavit submitted by president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo told the president that he would need to be the first to submit an affidavit before the commission approached any former or current minister or their deputies to do so. Ramaphosa informed Zondo that he would be willing to appear before the commission, and gave his permission for the affidavit to be released to the media.

Ramaphosa has taken on review a recent finding by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane that he deliberately misled parliament about a Bosasa donation to his campaign funds.

Read the affidavit here

