Cyril Ramaphosa submits affidavit to state-capture inquiry

The deputy chief justice said he received Ramaphosa’s affidavit this month. Ramaphosa has also undertaken to appear at the commission, but no time has been given for this.

The president has already been linked to Bosasa, which allegedly paid bribes to government officials and ANC leaders. Bosasa paid a donation to Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign.

Last week, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Ramaphosa had deliberately misled parliament when he was asked about the Bosasa donation made to his campaign.

She also found that the president was in breach the Executive Ethics Code by failing to disclose the donations and found that there was merit to the suspicions of money laundering over the payment from Bosasa and referred this to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further investigation.

Ramaphosa is taking the report on review in court.

Zondo said on Friday that he expects former and current government and ANC leaders to appear before the commission as well.

“I just want to emphasise tha,t bearing in mind the evidence that I have heard since August last year in relation to the Gupta family and Bosasa, it is important that the commission gets a full idea of what relationships those entities may have had or still have with the national executive now, or those who may have been part of the executive in the past,” he said.

Zondo said leaders of the ANC also need to appear before the commission because the ruling party has been given a mandate by the people of SA to form a government and to govern, and that citizens may be asking questions as to when the party realised there were acts of state capture happening.

