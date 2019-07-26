RANSOMWARE
Computer virus attack hits City Power’s prepaid users
26 July 2019 - 05:10
City Power, the Johannesburg municipal power distributor, was hit by a computer virus on Thursday, leaving a mass of prepaid energy users in SA’s economic hub unable to top up their electricity units.
The ransomware attack had encrypted City Power’s databases, applications and network at about midnight on Wednesday, or in the earlier hours of Thursday, City Power said.
