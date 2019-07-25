National

Reuel Khoza appointed chair of PIC

Khoza is a former chair of Eskom and Nedbank and holds the same role at Dzana Investments and AKA Capital

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) appointed Reuel Khoza as chair of Africa’s biggest money manager, boosting the independence of the custodian of SA government worker pensions by ridding the board of politicians.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni announced a 14-strong set of directors earlier in July, after the previous board resigned following a string of scandals.

Speaking in Pretoria on Thursday, he said it was “bad practice” for the chair to be a lawmaker, and instead named serial board member Khoza to the position.

Khoza is a former chair of Eskom and Nedbank and holds the same role at Dzana Investments and AKA Capital. His deputy is Sindi Mabaso, a chartered accountant with experience on the boards of a number of other state-owned entities.

A judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of wrongdoing at the PIC is continuing, with former CEO Dan Matjila completing his 11th day of testimony earlier on Thursday.

Other new directors include Ivan Fredericks, GM of labour group the Public Servants Association of SA, and Maria Ramos, a former director-general of the Treasury and CEO of Absa until earlier in 2019.

Bloomberg

