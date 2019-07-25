Cabinet approves policy for licensing more spectrum

The cabinet has approved the policy for licensing high-demand spectrum after extensive consultations with the telecoms sector and the public.

The high cost of communication in SA has largely been blamed on a lack of competition and the “spectrum crunch”. Spectrum refers to the radio signals set aside to carry data over the air, including for mobile phones, TV and GPS.

This is a limited resource largely controlled by the government. The release of additional spectrum is key in terms of diversifying and boosting competition in the telecoms sector and reducing the cost of data.

In a post-cabinet media briefing in parliament on Thursday, minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said the policy and policy direction sets a framework for the transformation of the sector by enabling the entry of new players in this key market, while also encouraging investments and innovation.

Mthembu said the minister of communications, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, will, in the next few days, issue the cabinet-approved final policy and brief the media.

